Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.71.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

