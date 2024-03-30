Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 14,096 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 192,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.