Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 23,757 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,925. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

