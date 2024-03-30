Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.