Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 870 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.65. 1,848,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

