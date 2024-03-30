Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 2,137,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

