Stratis Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 90.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.67 or 0.05063555 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

