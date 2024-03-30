Strix Group’s (KETL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.56. The company has a market cap of £150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.44).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

