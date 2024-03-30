Sue Rivett Buys 4,607 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,222.63).

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

