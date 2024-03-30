Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 144.5% in March

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the February 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,655.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

