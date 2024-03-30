Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.