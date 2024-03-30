SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

