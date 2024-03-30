Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 1st

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $127.55 and a 1 year high of $196.50.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

