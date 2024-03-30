Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

SWRAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 105,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Stories

