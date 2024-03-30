Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.28% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,131,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,062,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 2,276,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,267. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

