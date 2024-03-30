Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. 1,785,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

