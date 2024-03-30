Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average is $470.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

