Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $204,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,427. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

