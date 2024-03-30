Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $756,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 8,405,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.