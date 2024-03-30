Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Marriott International by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $252.31. The stock had a trading volume of 999,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,599. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.15 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

