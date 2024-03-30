Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. 2,295,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

