Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.53. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

