Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 11,540 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

