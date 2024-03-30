Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 10,700 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PCT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.51. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

