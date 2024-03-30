Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 4,003 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.29. 1,755,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

