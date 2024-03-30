Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 22,647 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 571,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

