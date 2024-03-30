Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 351 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.