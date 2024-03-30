Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,841 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

