Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.18

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.18 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.32). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 259.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 581,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.95 million, a PE ratio of -216.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

