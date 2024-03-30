Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 222,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.