T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.