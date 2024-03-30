Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLAW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taboola.com stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Taboola.com accounts for 1.3% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

