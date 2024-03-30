Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Talon Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

TLOFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Talon Metals

Featured Articles

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

