Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Update

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the February 29th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.3 %

TNDM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.41. 1,809,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

