Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.97.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
