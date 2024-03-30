Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Recommended Stories

