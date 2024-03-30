Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 5.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

