Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

TARO stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

