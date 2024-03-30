TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,218,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.84. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TATT

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.