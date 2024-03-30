TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Get TCTM Kids IT Education alerts:

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of adult professional education, and childhood and adolescent quality education services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.