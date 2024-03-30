TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
