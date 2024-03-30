Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

