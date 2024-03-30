Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

