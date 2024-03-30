Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after buying an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $13,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 606,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

