Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.72. 1,583,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

