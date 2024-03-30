Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 2,543,190 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

