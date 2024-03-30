Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

