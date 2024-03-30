Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after buying an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,872,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 1,270,166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL remained flat at $27.94 on Friday. 7,311,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

