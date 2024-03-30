Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,186 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.