Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,186 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.64. The stock had a trading volume of 893,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.