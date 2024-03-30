Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $377.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

