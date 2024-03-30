Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.26. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

