Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

